Iona College hires attorney Kevin J. Curnin as its first COO

Kevin J. Curnin, a partner at the law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, has been selected to fill the newly created position of chief operating officer at Iona College in New Rochelle.

Curnin is leaving his position at the law firm, which has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington, D.C.

Creation of the position comes as Iona is expanding its academic activities and plans to begin classes next year at the 28-acre campus in Bronxville that it is acquiring from the defunct Concordia College.

Seamus Carey, Iona’s president, said of Curnin, “His keen intellect, proven experience and shared commitment to service, justice and opportunity will help to elevate the Iona experience. Especially as we prepare to expand with the acquisition of the Concordia College campus, Mr. Curnin’s leadership and experience building efficient, sustained service delivery systems will be critical factors in Iona’s success.”

In his new post, Curnin will oversee operations, including human resources, facilities, legal services, campus safety and athletics. According to Iona, he also will serve as a top adviser to the president.

Curnin is a native of Larchmont. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English at Dartmouth College, a master’s in Irish literature at University College Dublin and a law degree from the Fordham University School of Law.

At Stroock & Stroock & Lavan he was involved in public service activities and was awarded the New York State Bar Association’s 2021 President’s Pro Bono Service Award for providing legal services to disadvantaged individuals and small businesses. In addition, Curnin founded and led the Small Business Legal Relief Alliance, which has helped over 650 small businesses deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Curnin serves on the advisory board for the Feerick Center for Social Justice at Fordham Law School and on the board of directors for the Touch Foundation, an organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. He also is active with other organizations, including New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, Lawyers Alliance of New York and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.