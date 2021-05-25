Goodwin University completes acquisition of University of Bridgeport

Goodwin University, based in Hartford, has completed its acquisition of the majority of academic programs and physical real estate from the University of Bridgeport.

The $32 million acquisition allows the University of Bridgeport to retain its name. It will operate as an independent institution, with its own Board of Trustees — albeit a new one.

The Board of Trustees appointed Danielle Wilken, provost and dean of faculty at Goodwin, as UB’s president, effective immediately.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead UB in this next chapter as we help our students grow both personally and professionally to achieve their goals,” said Wilken. “I look forward to working with members of our faculty, staff, and the city of Bridgeport to continue to make UB a supportive and diverse learning environment that serves the needs of our students and the community.”

Manyul Im, previously interim provost at UB, will be its new provost and vice president for academic affairs, while Goodwin’s former Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Communications Dan Noonan will become vice president and chief administrative officer.

“This partnership cements the future of higher education in Bridgeport and ensures the University of Bridgeport name and legacy will live on for generations to come,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. “We look forward to the university playing an even more active role in supporting our community and the educational and career goals of our students as we reimagine the future of our city.”

The transfer of ownership was approved by the U.S. Department of Education and the State of Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

The Connecticut Department of Economic Community Development and Citizens Bank will provide funding to contribute to UB’s remaining independent, while KeyBank and Liberty Bank are providing funding for Goodwin to make the acquisition.