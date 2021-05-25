Stamford’s Sema4 partners with AdventHealth to optimize patient care and outcomes

Stamford health intelligence company Sema4 is joining AdventHealth in a wide-ranging collaboration that builds upon the latter’s Genomics and Personalized Health Program to provide new research insights and to prevent, detect and treat disease in their patients.

The companies initially will focus on accelerating research in AdventHealth’s Orlando-area network, which includes more than 20 hospitals and emergency departments, and accounts for more than 2 million patient visits annually.

Nationally, the company has 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites across almost a dozen states.

The collaboration will offer genomic solutions to patients across a number of services and specialties. The companies will conduct data structuring and curation of combined genomic and clinical data, which along with Sema4 investigative tools will allow clinicians and scientists to advance research and discovery.

The collaboration will utilize Centrellis, Sema4’s secure, holistic cloud-based health intelligence platform. Sema4 will apply artificial intelligence tools to structure and integrate the longitudinal patient data with the molecular testing data, developing a data set and disease network models that assist in predicting the development of disease and response to treatments.

“This technology and collaboration will allow us to interpret vast amounts of clinical, genomic and other patient data to discover and provide lifesaving treatments to patients who previously would not have had those options,” said AdventHealth Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Steven Smith.