Home Hudson Valley Rosie O’Donnell exiting Nyack real estate market at a loss

Rosie O’Donnell exiting Nyack real estate market at a loss

By
Phil Hall
-

Rosie O’Donnell has sold the fourth of her five waterfront homes in Nyack, bringing to a conclusion a financially disastrous foray into Rockland County’s residential property market.

2 Washington Ave. Photo courtesy Compass.

According to a report on the celebrity news site Dirt.com, the comic and talk show host purchased five contiguous properties between May 2001 and January 2008, paying a total of $8.6 million for the multi-acre spread.

She first put all five homes on the market in late 2017 for $10.79 million, but when no buyer could be found she began selling them off as separate parcels.

Three of the properties have already sold, while the fourth sold for $1.36 million. She paid $2.2 million for that property in 2003 and initially listed it at just under $2 million before reducing the price several times.

O’Donnell’s four properties have sold for a total of $7.6 million. The fifth and final property – a 2,200-square-foot home at 2 Washington Ave. built in 1918 with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms – was purchased in early 2008 for $2.2 million and is now a pending sale with an asking price of $1.57 million.

But Rockland County isn’t the only place where O’Donnell has been losing money in real estate. Across the border, she has been trying to sell a five-acre estate in Saddle River, New Jersey, that she acquired for $6.3 million in 2013. The estate has been on and off the market since 2015 and was relisted earlier this year at $5.9 million.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleCuomo: All schools in NY to reopen for in-person classes in September
Next articleTrump offers update on status of Stewart Airport-parked 757
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here