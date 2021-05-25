Rosie O’Donnell exiting Nyack real estate market at a loss

Rosie O’Donnell has sold the fourth of her five waterfront homes in Nyack, bringing to a conclusion a financially disastrous foray into Rockland County’s residential property market.

According to a report on the celebrity news site Dirt.com, the comic and talk show host purchased five contiguous properties between May 2001 and January 2008, paying a total of $8.6 million for the multi-acre spread.

She first put all five homes on the market in late 2017 for $10.79 million, but when no buyer could be found she began selling them off as separate parcels.

Three of the properties have already sold, while the fourth sold for $1.36 million. She paid $2.2 million for that property in 2003 and initially listed it at just under $2 million before reducing the price several times.

O’Donnell’s four properties have sold for a total of $7.6 million. The fifth and final property – a 2,200-square-foot home at 2 Washington Ave. built in 1918 with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms – was purchased in early 2008 for $2.2 million and is now a pending sale with an asking price of $1.57 million.

But Rockland County isn’t the only place where O’Donnell has been losing money in real estate. Across the border, she has been trying to sell a five-acre estate in Saddle River, New Jersey, that she acquired for $6.3 million in 2013. The estate has been on and off the market since 2015 and was relisted earlier this year at $5.9 million.