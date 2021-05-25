Trump offers update on status of Stewart Airport-parked 757

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on the status of his private Boeing 757 – N757AF, nicknamed “Trump Force One” – which has been kept in storage at Stewart International Airport since 2019.

“Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies,” according to the statement. “It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year.”

Trump added the aircraft “will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!”

Trump’s statement was issued by his Florida-based office directly to media services because the former president has been banned from the Twitter and Facebook social media platforms following the January insurrection involving his supporters at Capitol Hill.