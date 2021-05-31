Stratford Mayor Hoydick praises town’s business community in weathering the pandemic

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick praised her town as an “example of resilience and strength” during the Covid-19 pandemic while highlighting the local economy in her annual State of the Town address, which was delivered via video on May 18 through the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

Hoydick recalled the town’s initial response to the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020 was the coordination focused on social programs, ensuring that eligible children would continue to receive meals despite the closing of the public schools and homebound seniors continued to have access to medical care.

For the business community, Hoydick highlighted the work of Mary Dean, Stratford’s economic development director, for efforts including facilitating state and local grants to impacted businesses, creating a job bank connecting residents with businesses, and promoting takeout options in restaurants that saw their indoor dining operations closed by the state.

“We also created Stratford Strong, a long-term recovery task force through our economic development and community and senior services departments with a focus on identifying community needs and leveraging financial and volunteer resources to address those needs,” she said, noting the effort of multiple organizations in joining together for the common focus of strengthening businesses.

Hoydick also offered praise to the town council, adding that she looked forward to “working collaboratively with all members of the council this year to improve on the work we have done, which includes improving town policies that promote environmental sustainability and reducing littering, taking advantage of low interest borrowing to improve infrastructure, and embracing economic development opportunities.”

Stratford’s response to helping struggling smaller businesses was with the creation of the Micro-Enterprise Assistance Program. Hoydick noted that “40 small businesses have applied so far and 24 have been accepted by the economic development office.”

Hoydick also touched on infrastructure and commercial property projects, pointing out that construction of the Exit 33 Interchange on Interstate 95 “is expected to be complete about six to seven months ahead of schedule, with the northbound entrance expected to open this June; the southbound exit will open at the close of 2021.

“This interchange will be a significant benefit to the town by creating an improved traffic pattern on Route 1, aiding the commercial redevelopment around the Stratford transit-oriented district and the Route 1 corridor.”

On the real estate side, Hoydick spotlighted 608 Ferry Blvd. and Knotts Landing on Sidney Street, two newly completed projects that turned vacant properties into vibrant developments, and the Center School Property, which she had “received two informal proposals that are presented for housing developments in the transit-oriented district.”

The town is also seeking to move forward on the demolition and remediation of 495 Lordship Blvd., Hoydick said, but one project on indefinite hold was the former site of the American Shakespeare Theater, which was destroyed in a January 2019 fire after being in disuse for many years.

“In 2020, I put together a subcommittee that looked at the possible redevelopment options for the Shakespeare property based on the community’s feedback following the fire,” she said.

“The subcommittee did a wonderful job of presenting different sizes and types of venues, along with the multiple business plans that any development on the site will require some capital investment as part of the town looking forward.

“The council is interested in proposals for the property,” she added. “However, they are very conscious not to overextend the town at this point.”

Hoydick called attention to several major new businesses that came to town during the pandemic, including Amazon, Fairfield County Healthcare Associates and Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union. She credited their arrival and the continued vitality of the business sector to the town clerk’s office under the direction of Susan Pollack, whom she said “have learned lessons on how to work smarter and become more efficient along the way.”

Also complementing the business sector is the housing sector, Hoydick gave a nod to historically low interest rates for helping to see increased real estate sales last year. Looking forward, Hoydick predicted the town will move out of the pandemic in a stronger state of health.

“I see the resiliency of a community that knows itself, works together and can achieve greatness, particularly in these trying times,” she said. “I’m looking forward to what the future holds for our special community of Stratford.”