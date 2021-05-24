Cuomo: All schools in NY to reopen for in-person classes in September

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that based on the current Covid trajectory all New York State schools will reopen for full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year beginning in September.

Cuomo made the statement while at Jones Beach State Park where a Covid-19 mass vaccination site has been in operation.

Cuomo used the background of Jones Beach to promote getting vaccinated against the virus and revealed a promotion in which every person who gets vaccinated with either a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine anywhere in New York State between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York state park.

The free pass would be valid through Sept. 30.

Fifteen New York state parks are being readied to host pop-up Covid-19 vaccination sites where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered of a first come first served basis.

With respect to school reopenings, Cuomo said, “Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more.

“While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there’s no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced. With the way our Covid numbers are currently trending, there is no reason why our students should not get back to in-person learning as usual and we look forward to welcoming them back. If there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, we will revisit the decision.”

Cuomo said that among people tested for the virus in New York state, yesterday’s positivity rate was 1.09% compared with the nationwide positivity rate of 2.6%.

“Some people want to say, ‘Well, COVID is over now. It’s over.’ It’s not over. It’s managed, it’s not over,” Cuomo said, pointing out that 14 people died from the virus in New York yesterday and that the number of people getting vaccinated is slowing to fewer than 100,000 a day.

“We have to make sure that this complicated message, we’re managing COVID, we’re doing well, the positivity rate is not misunderstood to say it’s over. It’s not over.”

Cuomo also today directed flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue this coming Sunday, May 30, to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to the virus.

Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend the U.S.