La Casita de la Salud, the New York Medical College (NYMC) student-run clinic operating since 2005 in East Harlem, recently opened a new location at NYMC’s Family Health Center, in conjunction with Touro Dental Health, the state-of-the-art dental health facility of the Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) in Valhalla. The new location will offer free medical and dental care to…