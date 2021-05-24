Norwalk’s HomeSquare acquires Norwalk’s Seaport Electric

Norwalk’s HomeSquare LLC has acquired Seaport Electric Inc., which is also based in Norwalk, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1985, Seaport will operate as part of the broader home services offerings of HomeSquare.

The deal follows HomeSquare’s acquisition last year of of Rowayton Electric. Robert Ripley, the owner/operator of Seaport, will join HomeSquare as a senior manager and co-executive in charge of its electrical services business, alongside former Rowayton Electric owner Dave Mott.

HomeSquare said it plans to continue broadening its service portfolio as it pursues a mission to bring the benefits of scale, professionalism and technology in offering a wide range of professional “one-stop” handyman, repairs and renovation services for clients throughout Fairfield and Westchester counties.