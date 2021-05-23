Tin Barn Brewing adds effervescence to Sugar Loaf

Lauren Van Pamelen’s passion for making beer has turned a former auction gallery into Tin Barn Brewing, a craft brewery in Orange County’s arts-and-crafts hamlet of Sugar Loaf.

When Van Pamelen moved from Long Island to Warwick six years ago, she embraced country living, buying herself a home brew kit.

“I really enjoyed it and began taking classes with the American Brewers Guild school in Vermont,” Van Pamelen said.

Her mastery of the craft sparked an idea for a business venture that her father, Dale, readily welcomed: a brewery that could offer more than just beer.

They started searching in the surrounding area when they came across the 12,500-square-foot tin-roofed building on five acres along the town of Chester’s Kings Highway Extension.

“We had looked at several other properties; but rather than building from the ground up, this was perfect for what we envisioned.”

Joined by Lauren’s significant other, Rich Dabreau, the Van Pamelens began renovations to open their new venture, christening it Tin Barn Brewing. Just as it was about to make its debut, Covid-19 hit, closing its doors before the family even had a chance to open.

“We continued making improvements. In the meantime, we were selling cans at the door,” said Lauren, who was amazed at how many customers came knocking. Dale was just as impressed as his daughter by the number of people coming to buy beer when they could only door outdoor sales.

“The reception we got was just amazing. We were blown away by the lines of people who were coming and knew we had hit on something special,” he said.

Tin Barn Brewing officially opened Memorial Day weekend of 2020, doing business outdoors the entire summer.

“We pitched two 20 by 40-foot tents to seat our customers…because there was a shortage, we were scrambling for picnic tables. When New York started to loosen up, we were finally able to open our indoor space on Columbus Day,” said Lauren. Live music is also on tap on Friday evenings and Sundays.

In the eight months since they first opened their doors, the three are still busy improving it by building a two-tier stage to host live music outdoors.

“Luckily, my dad and Rich are extremely handy. I learned to spackle watching YouTube and work alongside them when I can,” said Lauren, who also helped build its fireplace.

“Now we’re facing a lumber shortage…we’ve had to source it from five different vendors in order to get the outdoor seating area done. We’re aiming to have it completed by Memorial Day weekend if all goes well.”

In addition to an array of craft beers made from local grain, fruits and honey, Tin Barn Brewery has been offering pizza, nachos and pretzels. Now that its kitchen has been outfitted to allow for a more extensive menu, Dale can’t wait to offer customers one of his favorites, poutine. “It’s a Canadian specialty made with French fries, gravy and cheese curds; if you’ve never had it, you’ll try it once and be hooked. We plan to expand our menu in time for Memorial Day, when we’ll also be opening the outdoor deck.”

He’s in charge of that side of the business, bringing his own extensive knowledge of the industry to Tin Barn’s table.

Before he got back into the food and beverage business with his daughter, Dale owned the New York Dog Spa & Hotel in Manhattan for close to two decades. He sold it in 2016 but has not forgotten his four-legged clientele. Leashed dogs are welcome on the Tin Barn’s patio.

“We are a family-friendly place and we welcome dogs here,” said Lauren. “Our guests love it, especially the ones who don’t want to leave their best friend home when they are taking a day trip.”

To date, the Van Pamelen duo has invested nearly $4 million in their venture.

Dale has a theory about why the family has remained so upbeat, despite the dark year of Covid-19: “In our case, I think it was easier for us to survive because we didn’t feel pressured to get back to where we started because we had just started out. We just continued to move forward.”

He’s recently approached the town of Chester with an idea to offer a trolley service from the brewery to the Lyceum Center (formerly Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center), now owned by the town.

“The theater is at the end of the main street where the stores are, so it’s a great way to give Sugar Loaf more exposure. It’s an investment I’m willing to make if the town agrees to it.”