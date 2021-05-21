CT House passes amended zoning reform bill – to no one’s full satisfaction

After four and half hours of debate, the Connecticut House of Representatives has passed a controversial zoning reform bill – though with compromises that appear to have fully satisfied no one.

HB 6107 – which incorporated various proposals found in SB 1024, SB 1026, HB 6611, and SB 971 – was approved by an 84 to 59 margin. The bill no longer includes a requirement for municipalities to allow construction of multi-unit housing around some train stations and commercial centers.

In addition, a key component of the version that passed allows towns to opt out of permitting accessory apartments and prohibiting minimum parking space rules. The “opt out” provision requires a 2/3 vote of a municipality’s Board of Selectmen or legislative board.

Prior to the vote, DesegregateCT – a prime mover behind the legislation – issued a statement decrying the inclusion of the opt-out provisions.

“With an opt-out provision, the legislation will not realize its potential to add tens of thousands of housing units in Connecticut, which can only happen with common-sense guidelines adopted on a statewide basis,” the group said. “The opt-out provision for ADUs (accessory dwelling units) will diminish their effect.”

However, the group claimed victory after the vote approving the altered legislation. “We are excited about the passage of HB 6107, which incorporates many of the DesegregateCT proposals and is a step towards progress,” said its founder and lead organizer Sara Bronin. “We are grateful to thousands of reform supporters, coalition members, and legislative leaders who helped advocate for this bill.”

“Now is the time for us to empower the communities of Connecticut to plan for our future, to expand economic development opportunities, and to expand the diversity of our housing stock” said Rep. Cristin McCarthy-Vahey (D-Fairfield), co-chair of the Planning and Development Committee.

“What we are trying to do here is fast forward and move Connecticut into another level. We need to up our zoning rules … we have to embrace change,” said Rep. Andre Baker Jr. (D-Bridgeport).

HB 6107 also prevents municipalities from requiring a minimum floor area that exceeds health and safety codes for new housing developments.

“This bill is not where we want it to be,” said House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford). “But it is moving us in the right direction by balancing the goals of updating our zoning and land use statutes while recognizing the premium we all place in local control.”

“While this might be a watered-down version, this is a huge boot in the door for state control over our towns that would eliminate that uniqueness that makes Connecticut so special,” said Rep. Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield).