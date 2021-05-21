Philips Domestic Appliances signs Donatella Arpaia for marketing deal

Philips Domestic Appliances, a provider of kitchen, coffee and home care appliances based in Stamford, has teamed with celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia in a new marketing partnership.

The pact includes the launch of the PhilipsKitchenByDonatella.com website featuring exclusive recipes and product tutorials. A live interactive cooking series, “Philips Presents: Dine in with Donatella,” is scheduled to premiere on May 26, and viewers will be able select featured dishes in advance in order to cook along with Arpaia in real time.

The company also plans to host product giveaways on the website later this year.

“Through this partnership with Donatella, we have an opportunity to bring her personal experiences and professional expertise together with our versatile portfolio of products to offer unique content to our community,” said Caitlin Bart, Philips’ senior marketing manager.