Home Arts & Leisure The Palace Danbury resumes live shows in June

The Palace Danbury resumes live shows in June

By
Phil Hall
-

The Palace Danbury will reintroduce live shows in June after being closed for 15 months due to the health safety concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transgender comedian Julia Scotti.

The venue will welcome back its audiences on June 19 with a performance by Julia Scotti, the transgender comedian who is the subject of the new documentary “Julia Scotti: Funny that Way.” Other live shows booked at The Palace Danbury include “Moondance: The Van Morrison Tribute” on Aug. 28 and “The Corvettes: Great Big Doo Wop Show” on Nov. 6.

Also coming to the theater is the Manhattan Short Film Festival, slated for Sept. 24-25.

In an email to theatergoers, Managing Director Carol Freud Spiegel stated health protocols will reflect government guidelines.

“As we move out of the pandemic, restrictions will change and we will continue to make decisions based on the safety of our guests,” she said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleConnecticut added 500 jobs in April
Next articleCT House passes amended zoning reform bill – to no one’s full satisfaction
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here