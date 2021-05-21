The Palace Danbury resumes live shows in June

The Palace Danbury will reintroduce live shows in June after being closed for 15 months due to the health safety concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venue will welcome back its audiences on June 19 with a performance by Julia Scotti, the transgender comedian who is the subject of the new documentary “Julia Scotti: Funny that Way.” Other live shows booked at The Palace Danbury include “Moondance: The Van Morrison Tribute” on Aug. 28 and “The Corvettes: Great Big Doo Wop Show” on Nov. 6.

Also coming to the theater is the Manhattan Short Film Festival, slated for Sept. 24-25.

In an email to theatergoers, Managing Director Carol Freud Spiegel stated health protocols will reflect government guidelines.

“As we move out of the pandemic, restrictions will change and we will continue to make decisions based on the safety of our guests,” she said.