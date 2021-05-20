New Rochelle-White Plains alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity forms partnership with Carver Bank

The New Rochelle-White Plains Alumni Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., a predominantly African American fraternity, and Carver Federal Savings Bank, a certified Minority Depository Institution headquartered and founded in Harlem to serve African American communities, announced a new partnership.

The goal of the partnership will be to advocate across communities of color in Westchester County and New York metro area for economic empowerment and social justice, especially for communities that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This union will provide us with a unique opportunity to partner with a leading African American fraternity that shares our values,” said Michael T. Pugh, president and CEO of Carver Bank.

“The Carver team and I are excited to collaborate with the New Rochelle-White Plains alumni chapter and believe that our combined efforts will further demonstrate that economic empowerment must include the support of the public and private sector to close the wealth gap in communities of color.”

Promotion of financial education, workplace inclusion and community engagement are all significant aspects of the goals of the partnership.

Carver and Kappa Alpha Psi will also focus on creating opportunities for youth of minority communities through scholarships and internships.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carver – a historic African American bank founded in 1948,” said Pierre Oscar, president of the New Rochelle-White Plains Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.

“Our fraternity believes that by working together to serve as role models in our communities, we can create an enlightened future. It will also offer our members the opportunity to leverage their skillsets to make a tangible difference in their neighborhoods.”

They also seek to engage and strengthen local business communities through networking, job training and increasing philanthropy.