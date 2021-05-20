Pitney Bowes taps IBM for global hybrid cloud transformation

IBM and Pitney Bowes today announced an agreement under which IBM will deliver IT automation, machine learning and managed infrastructure services designed to help Pitney Bowes transform hybrid cloud computing to support its global business plan and goals.

Headquartered in Stamford, Pitney Bowes moves more than 222 million parcels and facilitates the sending of billions of mail pieces each year. Under the agreement, IBM, which is based in Armonk, will manage core infrastructure domains including servers, storage systems, end-user computing, and networking for Pitney Bowes, while helping to keep critical business systems running efficiently.

Pitney Bowes said it embarked on the technology transformation with IBM to better serve its clients around the world – including 90% of the Fortune 500 – who rely upon the accuracy and precision of the company’s products, analytics, and application programming interfaces in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing.

IBM Global Technology Services professionals will help Pitney Bowes create and implement an agile IT infrastructure environment and governance model by deploying automation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and hybrid cloud capabilities designed to support, manage, and unleash the potential of its on-premises and multi-cloud computing workloads.

“We have a strategic vision and roadmap to transform our operations and enhance the way we deliver ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services to end-users,” said Joseph Schmitt, senior vice president, chief information officer of Pitney Bowes. “Working with IBM on this hybrid cloud transformation can enable our business to become dynamic and responsive to unexpected challenges and emerging opportunities.”

“By utilizing our IT infrastructure knowledge, tools and transformation techniques, we’re prepared to help Pitney Bowes bring its ambitious hybrid cloud vision to life,” said Karen Bruno, IBM Global Technology Services Industrial Markets general manager.

“We will bring together people, processes and solutions through an optimized managed services approach that can enable Pitney Bowes to enhance its operations and deliver new innovations to its customers.”

IBM and Pitney Bowes signed their global hybrid cloud infrastructure transformation agreement in the first quarter of this year.