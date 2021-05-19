Legoland to open for Memorial Day weekend

Legoland New York Resort in Goshen will be opening to the public on May 29 in the first step of a phased opening.

It characterizes what it’s doing in the first step as a preview phase. It said that holders of annual passes and buyers of single-day tickets must make online reservations that will provide them with access to the theme park where six of the seven areas, or lands, will be open.

Legoland said that it would be reducing the price of single-day tickets to $49 for the preview phase.

“As the first theme park to open in the Northeast in decades, this preview period is our chance to welcome families who have been patiently waiting, giving them a chance to experience Legoland New York in its final stages of completion,” said Stephanie Johnson, the Legoland New York Resort divisional director.

“After the challenges of the past year, we know families are eager to get out, ride, build, play, learn and spend time together.”

The company said that temperatures will be taken as people enter the park and masks will be required for everyone over age 2 except when eating or drinking. Reduced capacities and social distancing will be in effect.

The company said more information about the final phase of the resort’s summer opening will be released in the coming weeks, including details about the opening of the resort’s 250-room hotel.

The Legoland New York Resort is a $500 million project on a 523-acre parcel off Route 17 in Orange County. The theme park itself is to occupy about 150 acres of the site. Another 150 acres is due to be preserved as a permanent buffer around the resort.

It is owned by Merlin Entertainments, which operates more than 130 entertainment sites, 19 hotels and six holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. Before the pandemic hit, Merlin had estimated that it hosted 67 million people a year and employed 28,000 people.

Merlin had said the Legoland New York Resort could attract 10,000 to 20,000 daily visitors during peak season and create 500 full-time jobs and 800 part-time jobs