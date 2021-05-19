FCP Euro signs 10-year strategic partnership with Lime Rock Park

Connecticut-based European auto parts retailer FCP Euro has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Lime Rock Park in Salisbury.

The partnership will create in-person and digital opportunities for both organizations to increase brand awareness and customer reach. As the “Official Auto Parts Supplier” of Lime Rock Park, the partnership will also include two new facility additions supported by FCP Euro to the park’s 400-acre motorsports and entertainment campus in Lakeville.

“FCP Euro Proving Grounds,” a recently expanded and repaved autocross and skid-pad facility, will be the first of the park’s upgrades in preparation for the 2021 motorsport season. Opening immediately after Memorial Day Weekend, the autocross track is over half a mile long in its maximum configuration.

Additionally, set to open in 2022 will be the development of a brand new FCP Euro experience and hospitality center adjacent to the “Proving Grounds,” overlooking Lime Rock Park’s Left-Hander onto No-Name Straight.

The 10-year agreement is the first strategic initiative to be announced by Lime Rock Park’s new ownership group, led by General Partners Charles Mallory, Dicky Riegel and Bill Rueckert along with a group of private investors.

The group has recently assumed control and stewardship of Lime Rock Park from longtime owner Skip Barber, who continues as what was termed “a significant investor.”