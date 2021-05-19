PURA recovers $9.4M for ratepayers overbilled by retail electric suppliers

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has recovered more than $9.4 million for ratepayers following an investigation that found dozens of electric suppliers failed to abide by existing customer protection regulations.

PURA’s investigation stemmed from complaints that several suppliers had not met their requirement of providing current Next Cycle Rate information to the electric distribution companies (EDCs). That resulted in the overbilling of certain customers at rates higher than the last amount displayed on the customer’s monthly electric bill as their Next Cycle Rate.

Twenty-five suppliers elected to participate in the amnesty program by the deadline of Feb. 20, 2019, and 22 submitted amnesty plans regarding violations concerning the timely display of Next Cycle Rate information on customer bills.

After receiving initial amnesty plans offering approximately $4 million in credits to customers, PURA audited the data and worked with suppliers to increase the customer bill credits to $9,412,918, according to a draft interim decision issued on Wednesday.

The Authority has now approved the 22 final amnesty plans spanning from January 2016 to January 2019. Bill credits for affected customers have been in the process of being applied to monthly electric bills since mid-2020, and will continue through the rest of 2021.

Suppliers that did not participate in this review may be subject to an investigation and possible fines.