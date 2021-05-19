Advanced Therapy and Performance leases 12K SF in Stamford

Advanced Therapy and Performance LLC has leased 12,060 square feet for a new facility at 316 Courtland Ave. in Stamford.

The company said it uses an integrative approach to rehab and training, with its staff utilizing all modalities in the therapy and performance training community to get the fastest results possible for clients.

Franco Fellah from HK Group II Inc. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, while the owner was represented by Kevin Langtry of Newmark.

The announcement was made by Simone Development Assistant Vice President of Leasing Josh Gopan, who noted that the lease brings the 116,500-square-foot property to 94% occupancy.