Masks for vaccinated no longer required at Poughkeepsie Galleria

Fully vaccinated shoppers at the Poughkeepsie Galleria will no longer be required to wear masks in the mall.

The announcement coincided with New York state’s new mask guidance for most business and public settings that went into effect May 19. Those who have not yet been vaccinated, however, will still need to wear masks.

A spokesperson for the mall said that shoppers are still strongly encouraged to wear masks, as the rules for individual businesses may differ from the mall’s requirements.

Mask requirements will be at the discretion of individual business owners.