Xerox donates ventilators and monitors to India’s fight against Covid-19

Xerox Holdings Corp. has donated more than 30,000 single-use self-powered ventilators and 13,000 monitors to India to assist that nation as it fights a rising tide of Covid-19 cases.

According to a report on the Indian Devdiscourse.com news site, the Norwalk company made its donation through the American India Foundation (AIF), which shipped the ventilators and monitors to India in a special convoy arranged by Fedex in collaboration with MetLife Foundation.

“In preparedness of a looming spike in Covid-19 cases in rural India, and to meet critical health infrastructure needs, the ventilators and monitors will be immediately dispatched to Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi,” said Mathew Joseph, country director at AIF.

In April 2020, Xerox responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by partnering with Vortran Medical Technology to increase the speed and scale production of Vortran’s GO2Vent ventilator and related Airway Pressure Monitor.