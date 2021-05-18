Local airports to receive federal AIP funding

Local airports will be receiving millions of dollars from a new round of funding in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

The newly-announced round of $898.9 million in federal funding will be divided among 447 airports in 49 states and American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

Westchester County Airport in White Plains will receive $3,304,000, to be used to reconstruct guidance signs on the airport, reconstruct taxiway lighting, and rehabilitate a taxiway.

Hudson Valley Regional Airport at Poughkeepsie is to receive $60,000 to purchase aircraft rescue and firefighting safety equipment.

Hudson Columbia County Airport at Hudson, New York, has been allocated $100,000, which will be used to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Orange County Airport at Montgomery, New York, will receive $1,517,000 to rehabilitate the paved apron where aircraft park and construct a building to house snow removal equipment.

In Connecticut, Bradley International in Windsor Locks is due $11,250,000 for reconstructing a taxiway and also dealing with obstructions to aircraft by marking, lighting or removing them.

In this month’s funding, John F. Kennedy International received $24,286,352 to reconstruct a runway and rehabilitate a taxiway while LaGuardia was allocated $4,622,410 for similar runway and taxiway work.

In a round of AIP funding announced April 21, Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Memorial Airport was awarded $150,000 for an environmental assessment study and Tweed-New Haven Airport was awarded $840,000 to buy a rescue and firefighting vehicle and update the airport master plan.

The FAA operates under the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure is how our country helped spark an aviation industry that now supports millions of jobs. These Airport Improvement Program grants will help modernize America’s airports and ensure that our air transportation system remains the safest and most efficient in the world.”

The AIP receives approximately $3.2 billion in congressional funding each year.