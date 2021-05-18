Elite Airways adding Westchester flights

Regularly scheduled flights between Westchester County Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Orlando Melbourne International Airport and Portland (Maine) International Jetport by Elite Airways will begin July 1, the airline has announced.

Elite previously announced it would begin daily nonstops to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from Westchester toward the end of this month.

The airline has a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jets, which are configured to carry from 50 to 90 passengers.

Elite noted that its passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, free seat assignments except emergency exit seating, free carry-ons and free first checked bag up to 50 pounds, as well as no ticketing change fees.

John Pearsall, president of Elite Airways, said: “We would like to thank our customers and airport officials for their continued support as we expand our service to meet renewed demand for leisure travel along the East Coast.”

Elite has its headquarters in Portland. It operates as an air carrier under Part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations and provides scheduled and charter service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America.

The airline was founded in 2006 as a charter service providing flights to professional and college sports teams, individuals and corporations. In 2014, Elite started adding scheduled routes. In 2019, the airline opened a 27,000-square-foot maintenance facility at Maine’s Auburn-Lewiston Airport.