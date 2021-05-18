Planet Fitness offering online pre-sales ahead of Norwalk opening

Planet Fitness has opened online pre-sales for area residents to purchase memberships to its new Norwalk location before it opens in mid-June. New members can join the Norwalk location for $1 down and then $10 per month.

Features at the 20,000-square-foot club at 369 Connecticut Ave. include state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, the 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, massage chairs, and tanning beds.

Planet Fitness has implemented numerous health and safety measures at all of its club locations to protect the health of its members and staff, including:

Touchless check-in using the Planet Fitness app.

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness website and app that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before heading to the gym.

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-tough areas.

“Social Fitnessing,” in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing.

Mask requirements that follow local and CDC guidelines.

Employees’ receiving daily temperature checks and PPE.

“Planet Fitness welcomes residents of all fitness levels into our judgement-free, comfortable, and clean environment,” said Mike Shapiro, vice president of Connecticut operations. “We encourage everyone to visit our website and download the PF App to learn more about us and how our Norwalk location can be a resource for you and your family to maintain physical and mental health.”