‘Tapas-style’ Asian restaurant Hinoki opens in Greenwich

Hinoki, which promises “tapas-style Asian cuisine,” has opened at 363 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich.

The restaurant’s name comes from the Japanese cypress tree that was described as a “good tree for building palaces” in the Nihon Shiki, one of Japan’s oldest books.

“We originally planned to open Hinoki in September although the pandemic slowed us down by about eight months,” said restaurant co-owner K Dong.

K and his partner, chef Steven Chen, also own Miku Sushi at 68 Greenwich Ave., which celebrated its two-year anniversary in April, and Kumo Sushi Lounge in Scarsdale, which opened in 2015.

Chefs from various restaurants in Manhattan worked with the Hinoki team to develop special menu items for the tapas-style concept known as “Izakaya” in Japan. Sharable appetizers and main dishes are available for lunch and dinner seven days a week alongside top-shelf craft cocktails, exclusive sake, and whiskey.

The restaurant also offers a private “omakase experience” room, in which the chef provides a meal tailored to patrons’ preferences based on availability, budget, taste, and seasonality.