New details on easing of Covid restrictions starting tomorrow

A new set of Covid-19 safety protocols regarding the use of face masks will be implemented in Connecticut beginning tomorrow, as a result of the updated recommendations released late last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new order will include:

Outdoors

Masks not required.

Indoors

Vaccinated not required to wear masks.

Unvaccinated must continue to wear masks.

Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal masking.

Masks will still be required in certain settings such as health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools, and childcare.

Also tomorrow, the Connecticut Department of Public Health will issue revised recommendations and considerations for masks in businesses, large gatherings and events, and other settings, as well as more detailed descriptions of the settings where masks will continue to be required.

As was previously announced, all of the other Covid-19 sector rules for businesses that had been implemented in Connecticut will also be lifted tomorrow.

“Connecticut is one of the most vaccinated states in the nation,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “I couldn’t be more proud of the people of our state who have made the commonsense decision to be vaccinated, as well as all of our health care workers who have done an incredible job rolling the vaccine out as quickly as possible.”

As of last night, just over 2 million residents have received at least one dose of a vaccination, with nearly 1.7 million fully vaccinated, for a total of nearly 3.6 million doses administered.

Those who have been vaccinated by age group includes:

92% of those over the age of 65

81% of those between 55-64

69% of those between 45-54

62% of those between 35-44

53% of those between 25-34

48% of those between 18-24

52% of those between 16-18

12% of those between 12-15

All Connecticut residents over the age of 12 are currently eligible to receive the vaccines.

Also as of last night, Connecticut has a positivity rate of 1.33%.