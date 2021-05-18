Home Consulting IBM purchases European-focused consultancy Waeg; fourth acquisition this year

IBM purchases European-focused consultancy Waeg; fourth acquisition this year

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

IBM has acquired Waeg, a Salesforce consulting partner focused on the European market, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Waeg has offices in seven countries – Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland and Portugal – and works with global brands across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the manufacturing, health care and life sciences sectors.

The acquisition is the fourth for IBM since the beginning of the year and the ninth over the last 12 months. It is also the second Salesforce consultancy picked up by the Armonk-headquartered company, which purchased the U.S.-focused 7Summits in January.

“Salesforce continues to play a critical role in companies’ digital transformations as they adapt to the conditions created by the pandemic,” said Mark Foster, senior vice president of IBM Services and Global Business Services. “Trust is the new currency of customer and employment engagement, and every touchpoint is an opportunity to personalize the relationship. Waeg’s strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations.”

“Waeg’s growth was built on the simple notion of helping our clients successfully navigate constantly changing customer demands,” added Chris Timmerman, co-founder and managing partner at Waeg. “Now, as we join forces with IBM, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce capabilities to accelerate that growth across Europe.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleNew Canaan considers adding more electric vehicle charging stations
Next article‘Tapas-style’ Asian restaurant Hinoki opens in Greenwich
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here