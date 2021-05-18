IBM purchases European-focused consultancy Waeg; fourth acquisition this year

IBM has acquired Waeg, a Salesforce consulting partner focused on the European market, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Waeg has offices in seven countries – Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland and Portugal – and works with global brands across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the manufacturing, health care and life sciences sectors.

The acquisition is the fourth for IBM since the beginning of the year and the ninth over the last 12 months. It is also the second Salesforce consultancy picked up by the Armonk-headquartered company, which purchased the U.S.-focused 7Summits in January.

“Salesforce continues to play a critical role in companies’ digital transformations as they adapt to the conditions created by the pandemic,” said Mark Foster, senior vice president of IBM Services and Global Business Services. “Trust is the new currency of customer and employment engagement, and every touchpoint is an opportunity to personalize the relationship. Waeg’s strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations.”

“Waeg’s growth was built on the simple notion of helping our clients successfully navigate constantly changing customer demands,” added Chris Timmerman, co-founder and managing partner at Waeg. “Now, as we join forces with IBM, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce capabilities to accelerate that growth across Europe.”