New Canaan considers adding more electric vehicle charging stations

The New Canaan Parking Commission has recommended the addition of two more electric vehicle charging stations in the town.

According to a report in the NewCanaanite.com blog, the town has one charging station at the Morse Court shopping plaza and three at Karl Chevrolet – but the latter stations are only available for evening and weekend use. The town has 175 plug-in EVs registered to residents, making it the fourth-highest in the state on a per capita basis.

The New Canaan Parking Commission suggested adding a second electric vehicle charging station at Morse Court and at least one more at the Town Hall parking lot. Financing for the installation is available through the state’s Department of Public Works, which approved $10,000 for electric vehicle charging stations in New Canaan and has earmarked another $10,000 in each of fiscal years 2023 and 2025.

Parking Commission Chairman Keith Richey observed that neighboring towns are further ahead in making charging stations available, with 20 stations throughout Darien and more than 30 in Westport.

“We look kind of pathetic now because these other towns have got them, have got more charging stations,” Richey said. “We are lagging behind.”