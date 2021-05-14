The Falafel Place opens in White Plains

Owners Tamara and Ehud Cafri have opened The Falafel Place at 204 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. It is the couple’s second Westchester store, following the 2020 opening of The Falafel Place in Yonkers.

The restaurant features Middle Eastern and kosher food, including hummus, masabacha, baba ganoush, and other delicacies.

It also offers gluten-free and vegetarian options at both locations.

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach presided over a grand opening ribbon-cutting on May 11.

Hours for the new location are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.