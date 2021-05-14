CT receives another two credit rating upgrades

Connecticut has received its second and third credit agency rating upgrades this year – something that State Treasurer Shawn Wooden said “makes it clear that the smart fiscal policies we’ve practiced over the past few years are working and that we must stay the course.”

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Connecticut’s General Obligation bonds credit rating from “A” to “A+” with a Stable outlook and also upgraded the State’s Special Tax Obligation (STO) bonds from “A1” to “AA-”.

In addition, Kroll Bond Rating upgraded the state’s General Obligation bond credit rating from “AA-” to “AA”. Wooden said that the upgrades impact $17 billion of General Obligation bonds.

This marks the third time the state has received a credit rating upgrade after over 20 years of no positive actions. On March 31, Wooden announced that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Connecticut’s General Obligation bonds credit rating from “A1” to “Aa3” with a Stable outlook. At that time, Moody’s also upgraded the STO bonds credit rating from “A1” to “Aa3” and the University of Connecticut bonds from “A1” to “Aa3”.

As a result of the three upgrades, Wooden said, “Our bonds will continue to generate greater demand, allowing Connecticut to borrow at even more attractive interest rates, saving taxpayers millions of dollars and creating long-term financial sustainability.”