Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists claims 11K square feet in new Wilton medical building

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) has signed an 11,044-square-foot lease at the Wilton Wellness Center.

The medical practice will take a large portion of the second and third floors of the building at 249 Danbury Road in Wilton.

Newmark’s Jack McDermott represented the landlord, Cambridge Hanover Inc., while Cushman & Wakefield’s David Hoffman and Kathleen Fazio represented the tenant.

ONS – which provides comprehensive specialized diagnoses and treatments for the full range of musculoskeletal injuries and conditions – said the new property is part of the brand’s market expansion strategy in Connecticut.

“A great number of ONS patients currently travel from the Wilton, Westport and Fairfield areas to our offices in Stamford and Greenwich for their care,” remarked ONS CEO Timothy Corvino, who said the Wilton facility will provide greater access to its staff and broaden its patient base.

“Landing a sought-after tenant like ONS speaks volumes to the quality of 249 Danbury Road,” said McDermott. “We expect that other medical practices will see value in joining our prestigious tenant roster as we look to lease up the remaining vacancy.”

The property is a brand-new medical office building, sitting on four and a half acres of land and spanning 48,000 square feet of space over three floors. It is anchored by Nuvance Health, which occupies the entire first floor.

The addition of ONS to the building leaves just 18,000 square feet of remaining divisible space available for lease.