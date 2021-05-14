XPO, BJ’s looking to hire hundreds of workers

XPO Logistics and BJ’s Wholesale Club are both looking to hire hundreds of people over the coming weeks.

XPO is recruiting for more than 4,000 jobs across North America to meet growing demand. Open positions include material handlers, inventory specialists and robotic maintenance technicians, among others.

The openings include full-time and part-time positions with a variety of shift options, including in Bridgeport and in Greenwich, where XPO’s corporate headquarters are located, and in Elmsford, New York. Applicants can search open positions by location and keyword on XPO’s Careers site and apply online.

The hiring initiative is expected to bolster XPO’s workforce ahead of the planned spin-off of its logistics segment into GXO Logistics Inc. later this year.

Meanwhile, BJ’s is hosting a statewide hiring event this weekend in Connecticut.

It is looking to hire roughly 140 open positions and is offering a $500 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90 days.

The hiring events will take place from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday at all BJ’s Wholesale Club locations, which include Brookfield, Fairfield, and Stratford.

The event will be in an outdoor tent at each location; applicants are required to wear masks.