Norwalk’s Guess Watches in new partnership with LGBTQ youth nonprofit The Trevor Project

Norwalk’s Guess Watches in new partnership with LGBTQ youth nonprofit The Trevor...

Norwalk’s Guess Watches has announced a new alliance with The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on providing suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for young LGBTQ people.

In the partnership, Guess has introduced #WornWithPride, a five-set timepiece collection that incorporates rainbow designs, in tribute to the LGTBQ flag.

Guess will also donate $25,000 to The Trevor Project, which operates 24/7 phone lifeline, chat and text crisis services, the social networking site TrevorSpace, and education, research, and advocacy programs.

“As a global fashion leader, Guess Watches celebrates individuality and diversity in all ways,” said Ann Marie Santo, vice president of global marketing at Guess Watches. “Our #WornWithPride collection symbolizes the importance of embracing equality for all across the globe. We support the LGBTQ community and stand together with The Trevor Project with our contribution towards the continuation of the life-saving services they provide.”