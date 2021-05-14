Dutchess County Fair announces August opening

The Dutchess County Fair is returning to Rhineback for its 175th edition after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will take place Aug. 24 to 29 at the fairgrounds on Route 9. The fair’s management stated that event “favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair,” although it is not certain whether this year’s happening will require a reduced audience capacity or other pandemic-related protocols.

“We are still waiting for Covid-19 guidelines from Albany and have been actively working with our county executive and his team as well as the Dutchess County Department of Health to have a plan in place to safely open our gates,” said Dutchess County Fair President/CEO Andy Imperati. “As we get closer to the fair, we will look at what protocols will need to be in place for us to have a fair.”

Imperati added New York State has more than 50 fairs, but some have already cancelled their 2021 editions because of the lack of information from the state on health safety requirements.