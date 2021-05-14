Home Events Dutchess County Fair announces August opening

Dutchess County Fair announces August opening

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

The Dutchess County Fair is returning to Rhineback for its 175th edition after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo courtesy Dutchess County Fair.

This year’s event will take place Aug. 24 to 29 at the fairgrounds on Route 9. The fair’s management stated that event “favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair,” although it is not certain whether this year’s happening will require a reduced audience capacity or other pandemic-related protocols.

“We are still waiting for Covid-19 guidelines from Albany and have been actively working with our county executive and his team as well as the Dutchess County Department of Health to have a plan in place to safely open our gates,” said Dutchess County Fair President/CEO Andy Imperati. “As we get closer to the fair, we will look at what protocols will need to be in place for us to have a fair.”

Imperati added New York State has more than 50 fairs, but some have already cancelled their 2021 editions because of the lack of information from the state on health safety requirements.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleUConn President Katsouleas resigns
Next articleCT receives another two credit rating upgrades
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here