SnoHub founder launches home service connection app Redleaf

A new startup based in Ridgefield announced the launch of Redleaf on May 13, an app aimed at connecting homeowners and service providers.

Redleaf, was cofounded by James Albis, CEO, a home service provider himself who has spent seven years working in the industry, and Case Jones, chief technology officer.

Albis wanted to create a tool to make it easier for providers to market their services and be found by homeowners.

“The Redleaf App is built from the lens of the service provider first,” Albis said. “I am out in front talking with people on the ground, listening to their voices, understanding what they want and need. I took that feedback and built a mobile application from the ground up for the broad services market.”

Albis also founded SnoHub, an on-demand snow clearing service app with markets in more than 20 states.

Through the Redleaf app, homeowners can use the JobSnap feature to post a photo of the work they need done, note a description of the job and set a budget. The job will be visible to local service providers, who can decide if they are interested and offer an estimate to the homeowner directly through the app.

Homeowners can also invite and connect directly with specific service providers and communicate, schedule and pay on the app.

“Service providers face a myriad of challenges when managing and growing their business, there was no application that did both management and marketing,” Albis said. “There are millions of service providers today who need a better way of doing things.”

The app is available now on iOS. It is free for homeowners, and costs $2 per day or a $35 per month introductory price for service providers.