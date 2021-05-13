Greenwich’s GoodSam Foods debuts coffee line

GoodSam Foods is expanding its product line into coffee.

The Greenwich-headquartered company stated that its coffee offerings are non-GMO and grown using regenerative farming techniques, adding that it sources its products through direct trade relationships with suppliers, manufacturers and indigenous communities in Colombia.

The product line will initially feature Orlando’s Single Farm Origin, consisting of a mix of Castillo, Caturro and Tipico beans, and GoodSam Everyday Coffee, described as a “balanced blend” made from coffee beans grown in the Andes by the indigenous Arhuaco tribe.

Both products will be available starting in June at $19.99 per 2-pound bag through GoodSam Foods’ website, Amazon and the online Thrive Market e-commerce site.