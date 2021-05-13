Workers at Greenwich nursing home won’t strike tomorrow – but will in two weeks

Workers at the RegalCare at Greenwich nursing facility are among over 600 who will not be participating in tomorrow’s planned statewide nursing home strike. Instead, they and employees of six other RegalCare centers are scheduled to strike on May 28.

The reason for the RegalCare postponement, according to SEIU District 1199 New England, is that the facilities – including those in Glastonbury, Torrington, Waterbury, New Haven, West Haven, and Southport – have not yet made sufficient preparations for temporary staff.

“RegalCare operator Eliyahu Mirlis should not be allowed to run any nursing homes in Connecticut and he should be banned altogether from the health care business. Period,” said SEIU 1199 District President Rob Baril. “This operator has consistently failed to perform his legal responsibility to ensure the safety of residents. The Department of Public Health has once again failed to hold a nursing home operator accountable for the safety and well-being of its residents in a facility.”

Details of what the union is seeking can be found here.