Sundance retail store finally opens in Westport

Westport’s long wait for a Sundance retail store is over.

First announced in January 2019, the 3,920-square-foot store that began construction in September of that year officially opens today (May 13) at 97 Main St., formerly the site of an Ann Taylor store.

“The Westport opening marks the first Sundance store in the Northeast and in the greater tristate area,” Sundance CEO Matey Erdos noted, who called the downtown spot “a natural and clear choice.

“We see Westport as a vibrant community deeply rooted in heritage, tradition and creative arts, a community greatly aligned with our values,” Erdos continued. “The store is thoughtfully curated with the exclusive and quality product the brand is known for. By offering a distinctive shopping experience, one that is true to the brand, we are confident our loyal supporters will make it a great success.”

The retailer of women’s and men’s apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art is an outgrowth of The Sundance Catalog, established in 1989 by Robert Redford.

The Westport store is one of the company’s three new outlets to open across the country this year, which brings its total to 19.

A formal grand opening event is planned for the fall.