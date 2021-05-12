City Winery Hudson Valley concert series to kick off June 6

City Winery Hudson Valley at Montgomery Mills in Orange County will begin its Concerts in the Vineyards series on June 6, recurring throughout the summer until Sept. 1.

After a year with little to no live music events due to the pandemic, the first performance will be Damn the Torpedoes: A Live Tom Petty Concert Experience.

“Musicians are excited to get back to live performances,” said Michael Dorf, CEO and founder of City Winery, which operates locations across the country. “Our venue can provide the opportunity to get bands back on stage, crews back to work and people safely enjoying live music again.”

The performer lineup is as follows:

Damn the Torpedoes: A Live Tom Petty Concert Experience — June 6

Rhett Miller & the All Stars — June 13

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes — June 19

Dar Williams — June 20

10,000 Maniacs — June 26

Chris Thile — June 27

Amy Helm — July 4

Early Elton — July 10

July 11 th – Joan Osborne

Brett Dennen — July 24

Jorma Kaukonen — July 25

Raul Malo — Aug. 1

Martin Sexton — Aug. 22

The Weight — Sept. 1

Guests can take advantage of food offerings, picnic boxes, locally produced wine options and overnight accommodations.

Multiple safety protocols have been put in place for guest, performer and worker safety. All guests are required to either be fully vaccinated or have a recent negative Covid-19 test. Guests must also complete a temperature check and wellness questionnaire before entry.

Seating will be in pods, accommodating groups of up to 10 people and distanced at least six feet from other pods. VIP pod packages are also available.