Walkway Over the Hudson group receives $120,000 for farm-to-market initiative

The Friends of the Walkway, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and improve the Walkway Over the Hudson that connects Highland and Poughkeepsie, will receive $120,000 in state funding to support its farm-to-market initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to connect park users with products made and grown in the Hudson Valley.

With the funding, the Friends of the Walkway will renovate the Friends Pavilion in Highland, giving it the capacity to showcase products from small businesses in the Hudson Valley, including food products, drinks, produce and spirits, among other items.

“The upgraded and expanded Friends Pavilion will not only better serve our more than 150 volunteer ambassadors that are the real spirit of the walkway, but will also allow us to increase access to Hudson Valley and New York state-made products for the thousands of people that visit our park every day,” said John Storyk, chairman of Friends of the Walkway.

The group will also be able to hire a manager for the farm-to-market initiative, who will be responsible for seeking out and collaborating with producers, stakeholders and tourism agencies such as Taste NY, along with enhancing the reach of existing walkway events.

State Sen. Michelle Hinchey secured the funding and made the announcement at the walkway’s Mayfest event on May 8. Hinchey is chair of the state’s Committee on Agriculture.

“My office has a shared mission with the Walkway Over the Hudson, and that is to bolster our local economies, raise small business profiles, and make people from across our region familiar with the incredible selection of local products the Hudson Valley has to offer,” Hinchey said.

“I’m proud to have delivered on behalf of this important cultural institution and to have secured state budget funding to grow the organization’s farm-to-market initiative. The walkway is an economic engine for our region and the farm-to-market expansion is a prime opportunity to bring tourism dollars into our communities while fostering the success of our Hudson Valley agribusinesses.”