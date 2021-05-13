Time to sip some cider in the Hudson Valley

New York Cider Week 2021 has started and will keep the festivities going in the Hudson Valley and statewide until May 31.

It is hosted by the New York Cider Association and for the first time in the Cider Week’s history, it will include events across the entire state. It will expand to a twice-yearly schedule, with one iteration in the spring and another during the fall, from Oct. 2 to 17.

“As we look to safely gather together again, we’re excited to celebrate New York cider in an even broader way,” said Scott Ramsey, executive director of the association. “Moving our Cider Week festivals to a statewide celebration elevates the New York Cider story to a well-deserved level that reaches across all of New York state and beyond.”

The events will vary from virtual to socially distanced in-person events.

Several cider makers and tasting rooms across the Hudson Valley will participate. Those include:

Angry Orchard (Walden)

Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz)

Doc’s Draft Hard Ciders (Warwick)

Graft Cider (Newburgh)

Hudson North Cider Co. (Newburgh)

Hudson Valley Farmhouse Cider (Staatsburg)

Merchant’s Daughter (Purdys)

Naked Flock Applewood Winery (Warwick)

Orchard Hill Cider Mill (New Hampton)

Original Sin Hard Cider (Hudson Valley)

Pennings Farm Cidery (Warwick)

Rose Hill Farm (Red Hook)

Treasury Cider at Fishkill Farms (Hopewell Junction)

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (Warwick)

Notable events in the Hudson Valley include an outdoor patio launch at Fishkill Farms on May 22, a yoga and cider event at Pennings Cidery on May 22, a “cider throwing” at the Brooklyn Cider House on May 21, a virtual cider cocktail class from the Applewood Winery on May 22 and a tasting and pairing night at Pennings Cidery on May 28.