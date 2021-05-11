Acme United Corp. doubles HQ space in Shelton

Publicly-traded Acme United Corp. (ACU) has doubled its headquarters space at 1 Waterview Drive in Shelton by subleasing an additional 34,000 square feet.

The news was announced by Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, who represented the subtenant in the transaction.

The 150-year-old-plus ACU is a worldwide supplier of cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets with operations in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, and China.

“Acme’s timing to be seeking new space was impeccable given the opportunities in their desired market area,” Angel said. “The space was subleased from Tangoe, a provider of technology expense management and managed mobility services.

“Despite the significantly lower office vacancy rate in Shelton compared to other parts of Fairfield County,” he added, “we were able to negotiate a favorable deal for Acme, which included a substantial tenant improvement installation as well as furniture, fixtures, and equipment.”