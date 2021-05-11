Goodbye Sound Tigers, hello Bridgeport Islanders

According to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, “We are all Islanders,” as reflected by the ice hockey team’s new identity: The Bridgeport Islanders.

The team, whose home is Webster Bank Arena, announced the change on social media pages and its website.

The new jersey logo features a large “B” with a hockey stick and the word “Islanders” under it. Reflecting the fact that the club is the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL’s New York Islanders, which acquired the team in 2004, the new color scheme is the same orange and blue employed by the NHL squad.

“Thank you to our fans for joining us as we embark upon an exciting new era of Bridgeport hockey,” the team wrote on its website, which has been changed from soundtigers.com to weareallislaners.com. “The Islanders organization has always been one family but with the name change, we now truly are all Islanders.”

“Changing the team name to match the New York Islanders solidifies the direct connection between affiliate and parent club,” the message continued.