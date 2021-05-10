Greenwich waterfront estate, built in 1939, fetches $27.75 million

In what Houlihan Lawrence maintains is the highest waterfront selling price so far this year in the Greenwich market, 23 Smith Road in the Belle Haven section has been sold for $27.75 million.

The waterfront estate is on a peninsula encompassing over 5 acres on a private road with an extensive 681 feet of shoreline on Greenwich Harbor.

Sally Maloney was the listing agent of the property.

The 1939 residence was designed by noted 20th-century architects Henry O. Chapman Jr. and Harold Beder, and was the original home of Oliver D. Mead, a banker and lumber company executive.

The residence, which was renovated and expanded to 8,100-plus square feet by its current owners, includes interiors by designers Cullman and Kravis of New York.

In addition to a wraparound waterfront terrace with fireplace, the property includes seven bedrooms served by eight baths, a four-season radiant-heated solarium, and a family room/casual dining area walled with windows that adjoin a grand gourmet custom kitchen centered by two granite islands.

“Greenwich’s 32 miles of coastline continues to captivate the attention of today’s luxury buyers,” said David H. Haffenreffer, brokerage manager for Houlihan Lawrence’s Greenwich office.