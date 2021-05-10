Tompkins Mahopac Bank rebrands its banks to Tompkins

Brewster-based Tompkins Mahopac Bank will be getting a new shortened name as part of a rebranding effort by Tompkins Financial Corp. for its four banks in New York and Pennsylvania.

The plan is to rebrand all of the banks as Tompkins.

In addition to Tompkins Mahopac Bank, the other banks involved are Tompkins Trust Co., which is headquartered in Ithaca, Tompkins VIST Bank in southeastern Pennsylvania and Tompkins Bank of Castile in western New York.

Tompkins Financial’s two other affiliate companies, Tompkins Insurance Agencies and Tompkins Financial Advisors, will keep their respective names and are unaffected by the name change.

Tompkins Financial said that there will be no changes to existing banking products and services, which will continue to be offered in all markets under the Tompkins brand. The banks also will begin operating under a single charter instead of the four individual charters currently being used. Tompkins Financial said that will help reduce duplicate regulatory and legal processes.

The changes are expected to take effect later this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Gerald J. Klein Jr., president and CEO of Tompkins Mahopac Bank, said, “Our long history has proven that the reason people and businesses choose to bank with Tompkins is, very simply, that we are their trusted community partner. We have been serving the Hudson Valley region since 1927 and have been a part of Tompkins Financial for more than 20 years. This change only enhances our ability to be that valued partner, delivering the high level of experience excellence our customers know and deserve.”

Stephen S. Romaine, president and CEO of the parent Tompkins Financial, said that the move “just makes good sense and is well timed. Becoming ‘one Tompkins’ in name not only more closely aligns our Tompkins family, but in fact, brings additional advantages which support the company’s ability to maintain its commitment to sustainable excellence.”