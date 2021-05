The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM), a National Historic Landmark at 295 West Ave. in Norwalk will launch a Scavenger Hunt on Sunday, June 6, noon – 4 p.m. at Mathews Park, Norwalk, in collaboration with Stepping Stones Museum for Children, the Center for Contemporary Printmaking, Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County and The Norwalk Art Space. …