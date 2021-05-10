Bridgewater Associates’ CFO departs for Bitcoin firm

John Dalby is leaving his position as chief financial officer at the Westport-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and is taking the same position at NYDIG, a Bitcoin financial services-focused subsidiary of the $10 billion investments firm Stone Ridge Asset Management.

Prior to joining Bridgewater in September 2018, Dalby was CFO and chief operating officer at D.E. Shaw Renewables Insurance. Earlier in his career, he was CFO of UBS Americas.

“Every day, more industries come to understand Bitcoin’s potential and more clients seek ways to safely access it,” said Dalby. “Personally, I share NYDIG’s vision for Bitcoin’s ability to propel economic empowerment for all. I eagerly look forward to doing my part to help NYDIG deliver innovative Bitcoin solutions to institutions and individuals.”

Dalby’s departure from Bridgewater comes at a time when his former boss, company founder and co-chairman Ray Dalio, has openly expressed an increasing respect for Bitcoin and has speculated that the federal government might try to outlaw the cryptocurrency.