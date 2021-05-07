BREAKING: Bobby V. running for Stamford mayor

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is running for mayor of Stamford.

The 70-year-old Valentine – who in addition to owning and operating Bobby V’s sports bar and restaurant in Stamford and serving as executive director of athletics at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield since 2013 – managed four MLB teams, including the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, as well as Japan’s Chiba Lotte Tigers.

He also played for five teams between 1969 and 1979, including the Mets.

Valentine said a search was underway to replace him at SHU.

The Stamford native made his mayoral announcement Friday on Twitter.

“It’s official! I’m seeking your support to be the next Mayor of Stamford, CT!” he wrote.

Valentine – once reportedly under consideration to become the U.S. ambassador to Japan during the early days of the Trump administration – is running as an independent to unseat Democrat David Martin, who is seeking his third four-year term. Also running is Democratic State Rep. Caroline Simmons; no Republican has formally announced their candidacy for Stamford mayor.