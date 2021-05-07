PepsiCo Foundation appoints new global head of philanthropy

C.D. Glin has been named vice president and global head of philanthropy for the PepsiCo Foundation, effective May 17.

Glin is currently president and CEO of the U.S. African Development Foundation, a federal government agency that supports African development and community enterprises through grants and technical support.

There, he leads strategy and operations and has led the disbursement of over $150 million in funding.

Before his role at the U.S. African Development Foundation, he was an associate director based in Nairobi, Kenya, at The Rockefeller Foundation. Prior to that, he was the first Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and Global Partnerships at the Peace Corps, where he had also served as a volunteer in South Africa.

“I am proud and humbled to join PepsiCo’s philanthropy team, which is renowned for its high-impact programs that tackle the challenges facing the global food system and supporting local communities,” Glin said. “I look forward to building on my global experience in philanthropy at the food, energy, and water nexus to advance social impact initiatives in support of PepsiCo’s Winning with Purpose strategy.”

Glin’s responsibilities in the role will include daily management of the foundation, overseeing strategic direction and leading global internal and external engagement.

Over the past year, PepsiCo, headquartered in Purchase, invested $71 million in pandemic-related aid, and organized another $59 million from other donors.