Norwalk’s Intellego Capital Partners launches with focus on multifamily sector

Intellego Capital Partners LLC, a privately held investment management platform concentrating on the multifamily property sector, has launched in Norwalk.

The new company will focus on acquiring, repositioning and managing apartment communities in the high-growth markets across the Southeast and Southwest.

According to co-founder Edward Lange, “The demand and need for quality workforce housing presents a terriﬁc value opportunity for investors. Renovating and repositioning Class B apartment communities serves the enormous ‘renter by necessity’ customer base and realizes the return potential embedded in these properties.”

Lange, a former CEO of MAXX Properties, is joined in the endeavor by Darin Buchalter, a former chief administrative officer at Ankura and partner at Ernst & Young LLP, and Stewart Whitman, who held managing director positions at Société Générale, RBS and Credit Suisse.